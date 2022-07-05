The City of Dubuque announced on Monday several facilities at which residents will be able to escape high temperatures this week.

The National Weather Service is issuing a heat advisory from noon until 8 p.m. Tuesday, July 5, for Dubuque, Delaware, Jackson and Jo Daviess counties.

Heat indices could reach 105 degrees, according to the weather service.

The public cooling sites in Dubuque are:

Carnegie-Stout Public Library, 360 W. 11th St. — Open from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Multicultural Family Center, 1157 Central Ave. — Open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Bunker Hill Golf Course Clubhouse, 2200 Bunker Hill Road — Open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

