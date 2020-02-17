A chart-topping country trio’s farewell tour will stop in Dubuque this summer.
Rascal Flatts will perform on the Back Waters Stage behind Q Casino and Hotel on Sunday, Aug. 2. The facility shared details about the concert with the Telegraph Herald prior to it being publicly announced this morning.
“I think this is a show that will take our venue to the next level,” said Q General Manager Brian Rakestraw. “This is a group that has had multiple hits over more than 20 years. To have them stopping here in Dubuque on their farewell tour, it feels historic.”
Rascal Flatts formed in Columbus, Ohio, in 1999 and released a self-titled debut album the following year.
The band has scored 14 No. 1 hits on the Billboard Country Airplay chart, including “My Wish,” “What Hurts the Most,” and “Bless the Broken Road.”
General admission tickets for the show will cost $64.50, while tickets for an exclusive “tailgate section” closer to the stage will go for $99.50. Those prices do not include taxes and fees.
It has not been announced when these tickets will go on sale. When they do, Rakestraw expects the concert will sell out in short order.
If that prediction holds true, the concert would set a record for attendance at the Back Waters Stage.
Last year, country music star Kane Brown performed a sold-out concert that drew 5,000 attendees, establishing an attendance record.
Officials at Q Casino observed the logistics of that event carefully to see if the venue and its staff were capable of hosting even larger crowds in the coming years. Pleased by the results, officials have decided to sell 7,000 tickets to the Rascal Flatts show.
Q Casino Marketing Director Jackie Lee believes the event will benefit the entire community and further establish Dubuque as a market capable of hosting large events.
She noted that the nature of the Back Waters Stage, which is located outdoors, allows it to host bigger shows than the city’s indoor venues can.
“When we show we can host these larger acts, it really helps put Dubuque on the map,” she said. “The community definitely benefits from being recognized as a contender in the entertainment arena.”
In addition to inflating the area’s reputation, Rakestraw is confident that the Rascal Flatts show will benefit businesses across the area.
A similar ripple effect was evident during the Kane Brown performance in 2019, when an influx of tourists visited local restaurants before the show and stayed at area hotels afterward.
Rakestraw acknowledged that the Rascal Flatts concert will coincide with another major entertainment event in Dubuque. The concert will take place on the last day of the Dubuque County Fair, which runs from July 28 through Aug. 2.
The annual fair generally hosts its largest live music acts on Friday and Saturday nights, but it has not announced musical acts for this year yet.
Rakestraw hopes the Back Waters show will complement the offerings at the fair.
“We’re hoping people come in for the weekend, go to the fair’s entertainment and then stay for our show,” Rakestraw said. “It would be great if they make a long weekend out of it.”
Q Casino and Hotel began hosting shows on the Back Waters Stage in 2017. Rakestraw said that overall attendance has “more than doubled” in each year since the concert series was launched.
He said the casino plans to go “much bigger” with its entertainment in 2020 and noted that other major concert announcements are on the way.
“We believe the shows this year are going to be higher-caliber than what we had last year,” Rakestraw said. “We’re going to have everything from country to hip-hop, to different kinds of rock music.”
He noted that many of these shows will take place on Thursday or Sunday nights. Casino officials believe this could further aid Dubuque attractions by bringing tourists to town on days of the week that are typically slower for those businesses.