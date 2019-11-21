The maker of a popular brand of snack crackers has issued a recall due to possible contamination by small pieces of plastic.
Mondelez Global LLC is recalling 11-ounce boxes of Cheese Nips that have expiration dates of May 18, 19 and 20 of next year. According to the Food and Drug Administration website, the boxes might be contaminated with yellow plastic pieces from a dough scraper.
The products were sold nationwide, according to the FDA. No injuries or illnesses have been attributed to the potential contamination.
Anyone who has purchased the affected products should discard them.