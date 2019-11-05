Voters throughout Iowa will head to the polls today to, for the first time, weigh in on both municipal and school board elections simultaneously.
The polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. throughout the area. To find your polling place, visit the Iowa Secretary of State’s Office website at sos.iowa.gov.
Among the notable races in the area include contested races to represent Wards 2, 3 and 4 on the Dubuque City Council, as well as an at-large spot. Four seats on the Dubuque Community School Board will be decided as well, though only four candidates will be on the ballot. Two of the three races on ballots for the Western Dubuque Community School Board are contested.
