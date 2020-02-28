Legendary rock band Styx set to return to Dubuque
A legendary rock band will return to Dubuque this summer.
Styx will take the stage in the Five Flags Center arena on Thursday, July 9. The facility shared details about the show with the Telegraph Herald prior to them being publicly announced this morning.
The Chicago rock group, founded in 1972, now consists of members Chuck Panozzo, James Young, Tommy Shaw, Todd Sucherman, Lawrence Gowan and Ricky Phillips.
The band is known for classic hits such as “Lady,” “Renegade,” “Mr. Roboto” and “Come Sail Away.” According to a press release, Styx became the first band to score four triple-platinum albums in a row, with “The Grand Illusion,” “Pieces of Eight,” “Cornerstone” and “Paradise Theater,” from 1977 to 1981.
The band’s most-recent concert in Dubuque was at America’s River Festival in 2017, when it headlined a night that drew 6,300 attendees.
Tickets for the band’s first-ever show at Five Flags will go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, March 6, at the Five Flags box office and Ticketmaster.com.