GALENA, Ill. -- Jo Daviess County authorities are advising motorists to stay off the roads tonight during the winter storm.
A message from the sheriff's department urges people to stay at home, if possible.
"Snow and icy conditions are making travel and response time extremely difficult," states the announcement. "Please stay safe and refrain from travel."
A press release notes that the sheriff's department only will respond to emergency calls until conditions improve.
"If you do travel, please note any assistance by responding agencies may be severely delayed," it states.