PLATTEVILLE, Wis. – A free food distribution event will be held Thursday, Oct. 29, in Platteville.
The Farmers to Families Food Box event will be held from noon to 1:30 p.m. at United Methodist Church, 1065 Lancaster St.
There are no income requirements for this drive-thru event, according to an announcement. Boxes contain fresh produce, dairy and meat products and are available on a first-come, first-served basis.
The distribution is a partnership by Southwestern Wisconsin Community Action Program, U.S. Department of Agriculture and Loffredo Foods.