FARLEY, Iowa — The Farley Police Department seeks the public’s assistance in identifying a man who authorities said burglarized Brick Haus Bar & Grill.
The burglary occurred between 10 p.m. Sunday and 11 a.m. Monday at the establishment at 302 First St. N in Farley, according to a release by the Dubuque County Sheriff’s Department.
The sheriff’s department on Wednesday released multiple photos of the culprit.
Farley police advised: “Any residents in the NW or NE quadrants of town with home surveillance, please check your cameras between (4 and 7:30 a.m.) for this subject on foot or getting into a vehicle.”
Anyone with information on the man should call Farley police at 563-744-3273.
Meanwhile, Brick Haus announced that it has reopened following the burglary.