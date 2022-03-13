Last year there was much bandying of the term “Jim Crow 2.0” and consternation by many about the analogy. I would argue that that is what we are experiencing.
In the late 19th and early 20th centuries, Southern Democratic states used the powers granted by the Constitution, under Article I Section 4 of the U.S. Constitution — the right of states “to choose the time, place and manner of elections” — and the 10th Amendment reserved powers, to limit access to the polls. Supported by reverence for White supremacy, the filibuster, and federal law, voting was denied for a century.
We are in a full turn toward the kind of power that states exercised during Jim Crow.
This week is qualifying week in Georgia. Candidates are registering to run in the districts determined by the latest redistricting. A federal court ruled that the maps likely violate the Voting Rights Act, but the judge invoked the Purcell Rule, recently cited by the Supreme Court in an appeal to the Supreme Court challenging unfair maps in Alabama, to rule that it was too close to the election to require the states to change the maps. I don’t think it is a coincidence that my governor delayed 40 days to sign the maps into law.
Unfair state redistricting maps are made worse by the passage of laws like GA SB 202 — discriminatory voting laws passed in 2021. Some 34 states passed bills to make it more difficult for Black, minority, elderly and youth voters — demographics that either suffered voter suppression under Jim Crow, who traditionally vote Democrat, or both. Because Shelby v. Holder (2013) voided the operation of Section 5 treated states differently, the new laws were not reviewed or blocked by the DOJ, so they will likely apply in the 2022 elections.
In 2019, the Supreme Court removed federal court jurisdiction over partisan redistricting disputes in Rucho v. Common Cause, during a period when race discrimination in voting tracks the partisan divide.
In 2021, the Supreme Court in Brnovich v. DNC made it more difficult to challenge discriminatory voting laws under Section 2, the remaining provision in the VRA that provides some teeth to the idea that voting should be free of discrimination.
Now, the Supreme Court has evidenced support for an even more draconian theory, independent state legislature doctrine — that state supreme courts should not be able to review, draw or disqualify redistricting maps. Though the high court stayed emergency appeals of the Pennsylvania and North Carolina maps, some conservative members of the high court have indicated support for the doctrine. If in the future state legislatures can’t be reviewed by state courts, there will be nothing to ensure the right to vote. If that becomes the law, it will likely be a theory applied to other kinds of legislation just like the Plessy v. Ferguson that separate but equal doctrine was applied to Louisiana train cars and to all manner of Jim Crow provisions.
Under the current legal regime where the VRA has low power and state courts may have none, the right to vote could become a thing of the past. If that happens, civil rights and civil liberties will disappear because people won’t have the power to weigh in on who represents them and which policies they might support.
The backlash from the passage of the VRA took over 40 years, but it is here. “States’ rights,” the loaded term for the exercise of racist police powers, are back in full regalia.
Jim Crow 2.0 doesn’t limit itself to Black voters. To avoid the calcification of this new regime, every person needs to commit to exercising the power to participate, and to vote.