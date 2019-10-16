A chart-topping country star will return to a Dubuque casino later this year.
Tyler Farr will perform at 8 p.m. Friday, Dec. 13, in the Q Showroom at Q Casino and Hotel, 1855 Greyhound Park Road.
Tickets start at $35 and will go on sale at noon Wednesday at QCasinoandHotel.com. Attendees must be at least 21 years old.
Farr reached the No. 1 spot on the Billboard Country Airplay chart with his hit “A Guy Walks into a Bar” in 2015, and he has cracked the top five with “Whiskey in My Water” and “Redneck Crazy.”
He previously performed in the Q Showroom in March 2018.