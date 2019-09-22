A month shy of his 93rd birthday, Bill Frederick knows the clock is ticking. He holds up his hands in a small shrug. “I’ve had a good life.”
Still, there’s something about knowing your time in this world might be running out that can compel a man to talk
a bit more about his life’s experiences, especially those things he’s never talked much about before.
This winter will mark 75 years since the Battle of the Bulge, the last major German offensive during World War II. The Germans were pushing hard through eastern Belgium, northern France and into Luxemburg. Fresh-faced 18-year-olds in places like Dubuque were ready to sign up to help the Allies defeat Hitler.
One of those eager recruits was Bill Frederick.
Nearly 90,000 Allied troops had been killed, wounded or captured at the Battle of the Bulge. “They needed some warm bodies at that time,” Frederick said.
He signed up as soon as he turned 18, ready to leave his job at Adams Foundry and join the Navy.
“When I got to Fort Snelling (in St. Paul, Minn.), they were sorting us into two lines. I said, ‘Navy.’ She stamped it ‘Army,’ and that was that,” Frederick recalls. Just weeks later, basic training was cut short, and Frederick was on his way to France.
Frederick’s children and grandchildren have heard that story before. They’ve heard about the beautiful mountains of Austria, where he took college courses when the war ended. They’ve heard about the remarkable things he saw and the kindnesses he was shown.
But other stories — the grim, the gory, the tragic — were more vaguely sketched.
That seems pretty typical to Dr. Ian Koontz, a Dubuque physician who did extensive interviews with 17 local WWII veterans. In 2001, the Telegraph Herald published a collection of those stories written by Koontz. He saw some common threads among the men he interviewed, particularly a willingness to tell their stories as they grew older.
“Imagine that the most important thing you ever did was something you did in your youth, before you’d even lived your life,” Koontz said. “And this thing was noble, yet horrible at the same time. The pain of that event is always with you, so that you can’t really relive the good and noble parts without reliving the horror of it as well.”
STEPPING INTO HISTORY
When Frederick landed in France, he was part of a replacement depot, going to whatever unit needed help.
When a captain called for a volunteer for the Third Reconnaissance troop, Frederick stepped forward. The troop was moving into Germany, attempting to glean information about the Nazis plans and movements. It used spotter planes to identify towns where it thought the Germans might be storing supplies or ammunition. “We had to go into these towns, take a look, get in and get out with as much information as we could.”
APRIL 25, 1945
One morning, the reconnaissance troop went to investigate the small town of Reilingen.
“I was driving point jeep with Lieutenant Wolf,” Frederick said. “All of our jeeps had a 30-caliber machine gun mounted behind the driver with a gunner, and we had an armored car.” As they made their way into town, they began to see German soldiers on the side of the road, machine guns aimed at the jeep.
“We drove into a yard, and there were all kinds of people there,” Frederick said. “Some were waving white flags. Some were arguing with each other. Some wanted to surrender, and some didn’t.” He turned the jeep around, and they made their way back out. The watching German soldiers didn’t fire.
When they returned to base camp, they reported what they had seen to a higher commander via radio. “The colonel told us, ‘Go back in. They’ll probably surrender.’” Frederick loaded up three battle patrol units and headed back.
As they approached the part of the road where they had seen German soldiers, the battle patrolmen got out and started forward on foot with Frederick following in the jeep. “About that time, Wolf got tired of waiting for us, and down he came with two guys — old guys. They had been there since North Africa. They were battle-hardened guys.”
As they got closer, Wolf got out of his jeep and started to walk toward where the battle patrol already headed.
“I’m not sure where the shot came from. Somebody in hiding shot Wolf. He got hit in the pelvis. It knocked him right down. I remember the dust flew out of his clothes when he hit the ground.
“Then, it all started. They really opened up on us.”
IN THE MIDST OF A FIREFIGHT
Frederick’s jeep was right in the middle of it, bullets pinging off its sides. He reached for the gun he kept holstered beside his seat but couldn’t get it free. He stepped out of the jeep to free the gun.
“There was a guy up the hill a little ways with a bazooka. I call it a bazooka — they called it an iron fist, a Panzerfaust.” Whatever the name, the anti-tank rocket launcher was aimed at Frederick and the jeep.
“It must have come right under my legs, hit my jeep and blew it all to pieces.” Frederick was knocked unconscious, thrown into a ravine beside the road.
“When I came to, they were really going at it. Instinct told me to get out. My jeep was up on the road not too far from me, and I had white phosphorus grenades, 50 mm mortars and all kinds of ammunition in that jeep that was blowing up. The white phosphorus scared me because that would burn right through your flesh. I thought, ‘I’ve got to get out of this spot.’
“There was a hedgerow right in front of me, and the leaves started flying off the hedge when I raised my head. The shots were coming from a machine gun nest up the road, so I had to get back down. They had me pinned down. It seemed like forever.”
Then, Frederick saw the two old-timers that had been with Wolf whiz past him in reverse, driving back the way they had come. Weary and wounded, Frederick wondered if the men were abandoning the injured.
Soon they returned, though, with reinforcements in tow — the rest of the platoon and armored cars. When the Allies began shooting their cannon at the attackers, Frederick watched for his moment.
“I took a peek once in a while, and pretty soon, I saw the dust flying off of that machine gun nest.
“I got out of there quick and headed for the armored car. I could still walk. A guy named Moore gave me his seat in the armored car, and he hung on to the side of the car and we got out of there.”
A FALLEN SOLDIER
Five men were hit that day, including Wolf, who later recovered. “Gordon Solander got killed. He was hit in the head. He was the gunner in the armored car. He was taking on a bunch of them when he got hit. That’s one of those things I’ll never forget. He was a good guy. And as it turned out, we were so close to the end of the war.”
Five days after the attack at Reilingen, Hitler committed suicide. A week later, Nazi Germany surrendered.
THE AFTERMATH
In addition to the concussion Frederick sustained, he took shrapnel to the neck. “My jacket had a hood that had been hanging down on the back of my neck. That hood was shredded.”
He was flown to a hospital in Reims, France, where doctors worked on his neck, removing shrapnel. One small piece remains. “It doesn’t really bother me too much. Once in a while in the cold weather, I can feel it.”
He still wonders about the injuries he didn’t have. “I don’t know how my legs didn’t get it. I was right next to the jeep. Nobody could figure out what happened. It had to be a miracle.”
Frederick doesn’t count himself a hero, not by a long shot.
It was an era when nearly every young American man wanted to go. Many didn’t come back.
He thinks, too, about the loss of life on the other side.
As his unit was investigating one town, he came around the side of a house and nearly stepped on two young Germans, lying there dead.
“It shook me to my boots for some reason. I kept thinking to myself, ‘What the hell are we doing?’ They were like my age. Two young boys lost their lives, right there on that day, and the war was almost over. I still think about that, and keep thinking about it. I think about what their parents must have felt. Pictures like that stick in your mind.”
Mark Frederick remains awestruck by the historical events that his father lived through. “He never wanted to put himself in the spotlight, but I think he’s talking about it now because he realizes how important it is to educate the next generation.”
Bill Frederick was a witness to a unique time and place in history. He was still in the hospital when the Nazi surrender came days later. His unit was among the American troops that liberated the Dachau concentration camp.
“I remember the night the Germans surrendered, looking out and people were celebrating in the streets, and the nurses were all happy around there.”
Frederick recovered and attended an Army-run college in Salzburg before returning to Dubuque.
Once back home, he married his beloved wife, Arlette, in 1949. Together, they raised six children, living in Cassville, Wis., and Dubuque, and enjoyed 68 years of marriage before Arlette’s death in 2017.
Now, as Bill reflects on his life, some of those stories of the war have resurfaced.
With a bit of coaxing, he will tell them.
Ian Koontz believes it’s vital for veterans to tell their stories. For them, it provides a chance to relive the best of those times — and perhaps purge the worst of them.
“Maybe you don’t want to talk about it, but something inside you compels you to do so,” he said. “Perhaps it’s because it allows you to remember a buddy in your squad who got killed, or perhaps one who saved your life during that time.
“Or maybe it’s because you were a part of something great and important, something that saved the world from tyranny and destruction.”
Whatever the reason, they are stories that should be heard.