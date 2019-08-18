The first round of voting has wrapped up in the Telegraph Herald's Tri-States' Favorite Sports Movie contest, and the field has been narrowed to 16 movies.
Thousands of votes were cast in the first round of voting, which ran from Friday morning to Saturday night, and several of the matchups still were very tight through Saturday afternoon.
And just like any good bracket, there were a few first-round upsets. The two biggest, in terms of seeding, were:
- The sixth-seeded "The Bad News Bears" topped third-seeded "Jerry Maguire," 57% to 43%, in one of the closer head-to-head contests.
- The sixth-seeded "The Karate Kid" kicked its way past third-seeded "The Longest Yard" in the tightest matchup of the first round, 56% to 44%.
Did your picks advance through the first round? Check out the full results at https://www.telegraphherald.com/sportsmovies-results/.
And remember, the updated bracket will be released on Monday morning. The second round of voting will run from Monday morning to Tuesday night to determine the last eight films remaining.