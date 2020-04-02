Authorities on Wednesday released a photo of the people believed to have stolen more than $14,000 worth of tools from a Dubuque County business.
HMC Kenworth, 10362 Stonewood Drive, reported the theft of the tools and a work truck from the facility on March 19. According to the Dubuque County Sheriff’s Department, it is likely that the tools are being sold or traded throughout the tri-state area.
The work truck later was recovered, and authorities obtained a photo of the suspects from the vehicle’s in-cab camera. The image shows two masked people in the truck’s cab. The quality of the photo does not allow it to be reproduced in the newspaper, but it can be viewed at TelegraphHerald.com.
Authorities said a third person likely was involved as well.
Anyone who has purchased or been offered tools, most of which usually are available only from licensed dealers, is asked to call Dubuque-Jo Daviess Crime Stoppers at 800-747-0117 or the sheriff’s department at 563-587-3854.
Anyone who offers a tip that leads to an arrest might be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.