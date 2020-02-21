HOLY CROSS, Iowa -- Authorities said a man was fatally shot in a home in rural Holy Cross on Thursday, but few details about the death are being released.
Lawrence E. Turner, 51, of Guttenberg, was pronounced dead at the scene, according to a press release issued this afternoon by the Clayton County Sheriff's Department.
Sheriff's department deputies responded to 42029 Heiderscheit Road at 1:20 p.m Thursday, the release states. Their preliminary investigation determined that Turner "died in the home after being shot with a handgun."
The release states that "the investigation into the cause, manner and circumstances of the death is underway" and is being conducted by the sheriff's department and the Iowa Office of the State Medical Examiner.
A message left with Clayton County Sheriff Michael Tschirgi was not immediately returned.
Dubuque County Sheriff Joe Kennedy confirmed that members of his department also responded to the scene but said any additional information would have to come from Clayton County.