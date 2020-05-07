Officials have lifted a boil advisory issued Monday night for about 200 residences near Gay Park in Dubuque.
Two consecutive sets of bacteria samples showed no presence of bacteria, according to a social media post from the City of Dubuque.
The declaration was made in the wake of a water main break near the intersection of Muscatine and West 28th streets that caused a loss of pressure in the water distribution system. That raised the possibility of “bacterial contamination,” according to a city press release.