UPDATE

The tornado warnings have been allowed to expire. 

ORIGINAL

Portions of Dubuque County and Grant County, Wis., are under a tornado warning until 4:15 p.m. today.

The National Weather Service issued the warning at about 3:40 p.m. for an area north of Sherrill in Dubuque County, as well as southeastern Grant County. 

Meanwhile, all of Dubuque County is under a severe thunderstorm warning until 4:30 p.m. 

