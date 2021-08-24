Sorry, an error occurred.
UPDATE
The tornado warnings have been allowed to expire.
ORIGINAL
Portions of Dubuque County and Grant County, Wis., are under a tornado warning until 4:15 p.m. today.
The National Weather Service issued the warning at about 3:40 p.m. for an area north of Sherrill in Dubuque County, as well as southeastern Grant County.
Meanwhile, all of Dubuque County is under a severe thunderstorm warning until 4:30 p.m.