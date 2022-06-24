Work will continue on a busy Dubuque intersection, though the portion of it that is closed will change this weekend.
Crews have been working on the western half of the intersection of the Northwest Arterial and Pennsylvania Avenue for the past three weeks. The City of Dubuque has announced that as of Saturday, June 25, the western half of the intersection will reopen while the eastern half closes for about three weeks.
Northbound and southbound traffic on the arterial through the intersection will be maintained, according to a press release. But starting Saturday, northbound traffic will not be able to turn right onto Pennsylvania, and the southbound left-turn lane will be closed.
The release states that the detour for eastbound traffic on Pennsylvania west of the arterial intersection will continue to be Heacock Road to Asbury Road to John F. Kennedy Road. Eastbound traffic also will be allowed to turn right and head south on the arterial.
Westbound traffic on Pennsylvania east of the arterial will be detoured onto John F. Kennedy Road, then either onto Asbury Road or Dodge Street, depending on their destination.
After this intersection is completed, crews will work on the arterial’s intersection with Asbury Road. That work will be completed before the start of the school year in August, but the Northwest Arterial project is scheduled to continue through much of 2023.
The $9.2 million project also includes the rehabilitation of the arterial’s southbound lanes, with the addition of 4-foot-wide shoulders, and the reconstruction of the northbound lanes from U.S. 20 to John F. Kennedy Road. The arterial’s eastbound, left-turn lane at the JFK intersection also will be extended.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.