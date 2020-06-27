MAQUOKETA, Iowa — Maquoketa Community School District announced that free, “grab ‘n go” meals will continue to be offered well into July.
The district announced that the meal service has been extended through July 24.
It is open to all children who are 18 years old or younger, with no registration or identification required, and children do not need to be present when their parents pick up the meals.
Meals can be picked up on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays, according to a press release. The bags on Mondays and Wednesdays will include breakfast and lunch for two days, while the bags on Fridays have food for three days.
The locations and pickup times on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays are:
- Baldwin Fire Station, 10:45 to 11:30 a.m. on those days
- Maquoketa High School front entrance, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on those days.
- Maquoketa Park Apartments, at the playground near the entrance, 1016 German St. in Maquoketa, noon to 12:30 p.m.
For more information, call the school district office at 563-652-4984.