PLATTEVILLE, Wis. — City of Platteville officials said they have concerns about absentee ballot requests that were not fulfilled in time for residents to participate in Wisconsin’s April 7 election.
Unfulfilled absentee ballot requests ahead of the election were reported statewide as Wisconsin dealt with a record number of requests during the COVID-19 pandemic. While absentee ballots can still be counted until Monday, they need a postmark of April 7 or earlier to be valid.
The Wisconsin Elections Commission is working with the U.S. Postal Service to determine “if there are any irregularities or issues that they are aware of,” according to a Platteville press release.
The Platteville City Clerk’s office is working to determine how many local voters were impacted by undelivered ballots. They reported receiving 1,811 ballot requests, all of which were fulfilled within 24 hours of receipt.
“Unfortunately, at this time there is no alternative for voters whose ballots were not received by the April 7 deadline,” city officials wrote in the release.