Motorists are being asked to avoid the intersection of Locust Street and Dodge Street in Dubuque this afternoon due to an overturned semi-tractor trailer that is blocking traffic.

A Dubuque County dispatcher told the Telegraph Herald shortly after 4 p.m. that the overturned semi is "blocking the northbound lanes on Locust at the foot of the Julien Dubuque Bridge."

