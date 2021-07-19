PRAIRIE DU CHIEN, Wis. – Police seek the public’s help in locating a man suspected of drug offenses who left a Prairie du Chien hospital.
Kelly Slavings Jr., 47, of Prairie du Chien, was taken to Crossing Rivers Health in Prairie du Chien for a medical evaluation after his vehicle was stopped Thursday by police near U.S. 18 and Vineyard Road, according to Prairie du Chien police.
A search of the vehicle “yielded multiple baggies used for the storage of methamphetamine,” according to a press release.
The driver of the vehicle, Sheri L. Schroeder, 43, of Prairie du Chien, also faces methamphetamine-related charges.
Slavings left the hospital shortly after arriving. He faces charges of possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of methamphetamine and maintaining a drug-trafficking house.
Anyone with information about Slavings’ whereabouts should call Crawford County Crime Stoppers at 1-866-326-8933 or the police department at 608-326-2421.