Maybe you’re feeling a little melancholy now that the last three-day weekend of the summer season is over. Maybe you dread winter coming and weren’t ready for this year’s early onslaught of pumpkin spice.
Maybe it’s time you try to think about things differently. After all, fall is arguably the best season in the tri-states. OK, so that’s just my opinion, but I can argue with the best of them.
Your guide for all things fall and winter in the tri-states was in the middle of your newspaper on Saturday. If you didn’t find it, check the recycling bin. You’ll want to keep the 52-page Vacationland Fall/Winter handy just in case you need reminding about how much there is to do around here.
Editor Monty Gilles put together lots of quick looks at various area communities. What to do, where to eat, what to see when visiting our area counties. From apple orchards and pumpkin patches to parks and trails, we’ve got the goods on the great outdoors.
There’s also rundowns of area arts-focused fall festivals, museums, ski resorts, wineries, supper clubs, cafes, coffeehouses, brewpubs and ice cream shops. Add to that listings of events throughout the fall and winter and you might just begin to see September as the kickoff to a great time to explore the tri-states.
Learn for a lifetime with a library card
As a new school year begins, I’ll give a quick plug for an institution that was life-changing for me as a kid (and still changes my life and opens my mind as an adult) — our public library.
September is Library Card Sign-up Month, when libraries nationwide join the American Library Association to remind community members, parents, caregivers and students that signing up for a library card is the first step on the path to lifelong learning. I know that was true for me, and hardly a day goes by that I am not reading a book or listening to an audiobook from Carnegie-Stout Public Library.
Any person who resides within the city limits of Dubuque is eligible for a free, full service library card at Carnegie-Stout. This month, the library is celebrating with a fun family event, library bingo. Complete activities on a bingo card and turn it in to be entered to win a prize. Pick-up a paper copy of the bingo card at the Children’s Help Desk or the first floor Recommendations Desk at the library. For more information, contact the library at yourlibrarian@carnegiestout.org or call 563-589-4225.
Having a library card provides people of all ages opportunities to explore new passions and interests. The library also plays a vital role in the education and development of children, offering various programs to spark creativity and stimulate an interest in reading and learning. Carnegie-Stout Public Library continues to adapt and expand services to meet evolving community needs. To sign up for a library card and to learn more about library resources and programs, visit the library at 360 W. 11th Street or go to carnegiestout.org.
Ready to plan your next trip?Next week, we’ll host informational meetings here at the TH about trips we have planned for early next year. On Monday, Sept. 11, anyone interested in our Alaskan cruise or Spain and Portugal trip can hear the details and even reserve a spot. The nine days in Spain and Portugal will be in March and we have an 11-day Alaskan cruise planned for August.
Those interested in Alaska can come to the 6 p.m. meeting while the Spain meeting is at 7 p.m.
Also, don’t forget to join us at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 19, at the Diamond Jo Casino Harbor Room for our 2024 trip announcement meeting. We’ll give all the details on every opportunity to travel coming next year, and I’m excited to share the details. Register for the meeting at TelegraphHerald.com/trips.