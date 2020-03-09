A country star with nine Top 10 hits to his name will return to Dubuque this spring.
Lee Brice will take the stage on Thursday, May 7, at Five Flags Center. The facility shared details about the show with the Telegraph Herald prior to them being publicly announced this morning.
Brice has notched five No. 1 songs on the Billboard Country Airplay chart — “Rumor,” “A Woman Like You,” “I Don’t Dance,” “Hard to Love” and “I Drive Your Truck.”
“I Hope You’re Happy Now,” his duet with Carly Pearce, remains on the Billboard chart after 21 weeks.
Brice’s concert in February 2018 at Five Flags drew more than 1,500 fans.
Tickets for the May show start at $33, plus fees. They go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, March 13, at the Five Flags box office and Ticketmaster.com.