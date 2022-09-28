Tony Elskamp has a message for Dubuque-area parents and youth.
“Parents need to educate their kids about the dangers of high speeds and cars, and kids need to be aware of what can happen and what will happen,” he said.
Elskamp’s daughter, Kennedy E. Elskamp, 17, was one of three Dubuque teens who died in a crash July 1 on the Northwest Arterial near its intersection with John F. Kennedy Road.
Kennedy Elskamp was a passenger, along with Chloe M. Lucas, 17, of a vehicle driven by William L. Wodrich IV, 18.
Authorities attribute the crash to excessive speed.
“Unfortunately, all three kids made poor decisions that night — my daughter and Chloe included — getting in the car,” Elskamp said.
He and other members of families who have lost loved ones to fatal crashes attended a press conference by state and local law enforcement officials and lawmakers Tuesday in Dubuque.
Authorities announced a weeklong traffic enforcement effort involving state and local agencies designed to curb speeding and reduce crash-related fatalities.
“Law enforcement has seen a dramatic increase in excessive speeding across the country,” said Col. Nathan Fulk, chief of Iowa State Patrol. “... You’re going to see an increase in law enforcement, and we’re going to educate the public that this speeding pandemic is going to get under control.”
Fulk said 356 people were killed in traffic crashes in Iowa in 2021. This year’s total is 251, so far. He estimated 52% of those deaths are directly attributed to excessive speed.
State patrol troopers have issued 753 citations this year for vehicles traveling 100 mph or faster. The fastest of those speeders was a motorist traveling 162 mph in July. The patrol issued 1,205 such citations in 2021 and 1,497 in 2020.
Officials said high speeds increase the risk of fatalities.
Dubuque County Sheriff Joe Kennedy said 2022 has been one of the deadliest years in relation to county traffic fatalities in his 21-plus years in local law enforcement.
“We’ve had eight fatality accidents which have taken the lives of 11 people,” he said. “Many of those people were under the age of 25. It’s extremely unfortunate that the youth of our community are being affected so heavily.”
He said the weeklong enforcement focus will differ from previous ticketing projects because it will be held across the county and the state — not just limited to specific geographic areas of interest.
“There will be naysayers who think that this week’s traffic enforcement is a punishment to Dubuque County citizens,” Kennedy said. “Punishment has nothing to do with what we intend to do over the next week.”
Kennedy said law enforcement’s goal is education.
“Every person who is stopped, whether they receive a warning, a citation or just have a conversation with the officer, should be reminded that every time you get behind the wheel of a car, you have a responsibility,” he said. “That responsibility is to drive in a manner that protects you the driver, your passengers and anyone else who may be on the roadways of Dubuque County or Iowa. That includes other motorists, cyclists, motorcyclists, UTV riders and pedestrians.”
Dubuque Police Chief Jeremy Jensen said the issue is important enough for local law enforcement agencies to allocate all necessary resources to the weeklong project.
“Fatalities are up, and this is unacceptable,” he said. “... Choose to slow down. If one person makes that choice, or if two people make that choice, we’re going to see an impact.”
Elskamp said he hopes the effort changes driving behaviors.
“It’s going to open some eyes this week,” he said. “There’s going to be a concerted effort to crack down (on speeding). We don’t want to lose more lives.
“This accident and these three individuals who passed away (on July 1), it not only affected families and friends — it impacted the whole community. I can’t thank people enough for the support we have gotten. It has been overwhelming. It needs to be remembered. It can’t be something that just goes away.”
(3) comments
"...this week’s traffic enforcement is a punishment to Dubuque County citizens --- of course it is." This is a parenting failure, yet the police will make a push to collect a lot of money. End result -- money on police pockets, people think less of police, people keep driving safely, as they always have. The odds of some habitual bad driver having a big safety revelation -- about zero.
[thumbup]
Stupid kids will continue to drive recklessly, as they believe bad things always happen to other people. This guy is wasting both his breath, and everyone else's time.
Lou Stuhle, do you have a heart at all? These poor families have suffered tremendous loss, our whole community has recently! No one is wasting their breath here, in fact they are trying to help remind us all, Adults and Teens alike, to be more mindful of our actions and decisions. SLOWING DOWN can and will be step 1. It should go without saying, IF YOU cannot be kind, do not speak at all!
