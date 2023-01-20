A federal agency has issued a public health alert following concerns that Hy-Vee ready-to-eat beef pot roast entrees sold in Iowa, Illinois and Wisconsin might contain wheat.
The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service issued the alert Thursday, noting concerns that gravy in the products might contain wheat, which is not declared on the product label.
"FSIS is issuing this public health alert to ensure that consumers with an allergy to wheat are aware that these products should not be consumed," an announcement states.
The affected products are 11.6-ounce containers labeled "Hy-Vee mealtime beef pot roast dinner" with best by dates of Jan. 3 to 24 and lot codes of 22361-23017, as well as 25.5-ounce containers labeled "Hy-Vee mealtime beef pot roast dinner" with best by dates of Jan. 2 to 24 and lot codes of 22360-23016.
Hy-Vee officials discovered the issues when they learned that they "received a substitute gravy mix from their spice supplier that includes wheat, whereas the normal gravy mix does not," the announcement states.
There have not been any confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consuming the food products. Officials urged consumers with wheat allergies who purchased the products not to consume them.
