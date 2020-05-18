The Seippel Road interchange linked to the new Southwest Arterial will open this week.
The Iowa Department of Transportation reports that the interchange is slated to open Tuesday, and with it, Seippel Road will be open fully again.
Once it opens, direct access from U.S. 20 to the Dubuque Metropolitan Area Solid Waste Agency landfill will no longer be available.
Instead, residents on U.S. 20 will have to take Exit 314, head west on Seippel Road and then take the new Airborne Road to get to the landfill.
The Southwest Arterial itself remains closed. The four-lane highway will connect U.S. 20 at Seippel Road to U.S. 61/151 near Tamarack Business Park and is expected to open this summer.