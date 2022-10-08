Early voting starts on Oct. 19 at the Historic Old Jail next to the Dubuque County Courthouse, 720 Central Ave. in Dubuque. There is also early voting located in the auditor’s office on the fourth floor of the courthouse. The hours are 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Our office will also be open on two Saturdays: Oct. 2 from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. and Nov. 5 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. for early voting.
Early voting ends at 4:30 p.m. Nov. 7.
How do I know if the auditor’s office received my absentee ballot request form?
Once our office receives your absentee ballot request form, it is entered into the statewide database known as I-Voters. This will allow you to track the progress of your request from that point forward. It will tell you when we received the request.
After we mail out the absentee ballots on Oct. 19, the website will be updated with that information.
Finally, when the absentee ballot is mailed back to us and is received by our office, that will be updated on the website. To track your absentee ballot, please visit https://bit.ly/3MhswKd.
Why do I keep getting absentee ballot request forms in the mail?
Absentee request forms may be sent to citizens by any entity. Sometimes, the political parties send out the requests, and sometimes, requests come from interest groups or other organizations.
It is important to note that if you have mailed in your absentee ballot request form, you do not need to mail in a second one.
Why did my polling place change?
Every 10 years, coinciding with the U.S. Census, the State of Iowa requires redistricting. This occurred in 2021, and at that point, where you vote may have changed due to population shifts and growth.
In Dubuque County, we have 34 polling locations. While the polling locations rarely change, where you vote may have changed due to lines defining your precinct boundaries being adjusted. The State of Iowa allows no more than 3,500 people in a precinct. This is the main driver behind changing precinct lines. Precincts must also completely fall inside of legislative districts.
