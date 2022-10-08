When and where is early voting available?

Early voting starts on Oct. 19 at the Historic Old Jail next to the Dubuque County Courthouse, 720 Central Ave. in Dubuque. There is also early voting located in the auditor’s office on the fourth floor of the courthouse. The hours are 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.