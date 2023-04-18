Old-timers with nicknames such as T-Bone, Rooster, Slingshot and Bambino formed Team Fish and Team Chips on a beautiful Tuesday night last summer at Geezer Softball Field.
Coach Tank, who also pitches, put me at second base and had me leading off — not my favorite spot. A youthful adrenaline pumped through my veins as I went three-for-four with a double, and I handled 10 chances at second without an error.
“Swede, the vacuum cleaner!” El Gato yelled. I laughed and thought, “Maybe I’ve still got it!” Afterward, the brews and burgers hit the spot, easing my aching joints during a wonderful time of camaraderie.
Recommended for you
That’s just one of the favorite memories from my rookie season with the Not Dead Yet Softball Club as Opening Day, May 2, fast approaches. We’ve been getting Geezer and its surroundings back into shape, which is more than what some of us can say personally.
I learned about the group from a Telegraph Herald sports feature story written by Danny Miller in the fall of 2021. Stephen Gassman’s photos accompanied the article, and his first-person positive accounts convinced me that I had to look into it for 2022.
The first challenge of joining this club for players ages 60 and older is finding the field.
Built by club members in 2011-12, it’s tucked away in rural Menominee, Ill., on a former sheep pasture owned by Tom Syke, who generously donated it.
You drive along a winding, one-way dirt road until you come around a bend and, almost like in the movie “Close Encounters of the Third Kind,” you suddenly see Geezer Field (OK, it’s not quite as impressive as Devil’s Tower, but it has more character).
Next, Jerry gives you a nickname. We all have nicknames, which are easier at my age to remember than real names. Mine’s Swede. Even though I’m mostly Norwegian, I accepted it because I’ve had worse. (In addition, club members are known as Yetters).
Each week, between 18 and 26 club members tell Jerry via email that they are going to play. He forms two teams and names them crazy things like Fish and Chips or Oldies and Goodies or Frick and Frack (you can use that last one, Jerry, if you haven’t yet).
He also asks if you want a brat or burger for the post-game cookout. Members and many wives (known affectionately as Bleacher Babes) also bring dishes to pass at the BYOB meal.
There is a small membership fee to defray the cost of supplies at the beginning of the season, and members are encouraged to chip in a couple bucks each week to cover meat costs.
Come game time, we’re pretty competitive. For the most part, we keep our perspectives — I mean, how many guys in their 60s, 70s and even 80s are still playing softball? And, we all know we’re one misstep away from an injury.
For that reason, we don’t allow sliding into the bases. A special second home plate is set up, and the catcher only needs to field a throw before the runner crosses that plate for an out.
We use limited-flight softballs, and you have to be 70 years old to use an aluminum bat (which is ironic, as I was one of the last people my age in the ’70s to use a wooden bat in slow-pitch, hence my temporary nickname “Woodstick.”)
Another memory sticks in my mind from last year’s final game. I was playing left-center field with a slow runner on first base. I mentally prepared for a one-hop single and planned on gunning the guy out at second.
Sure enough, Rocket hit a one-hopper toward me. I pounced to execute my plan, only to realize at the last moment that this ball wasn’t just hit, it was smashed. It bounded off the tip of my glove to the fence.
The slow runner made it to third, Roger had a double and I tipped my hat to a fellow Yetter for a job well done.
Soon, it’ll be onward to another season with Six-Pack, Sidewinder, Chopper ...
Jim Swenson retired from the Telegraph Herald in 2022 after 37 years in community journalism.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.