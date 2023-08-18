RURAL AMERICA — I have a new friend joining me in the hollow when I mow. It’s a small bird called an eastern phoebe, and she is lightning fast, waiting patiently on a dead branch for me to stir up insects and, when I do she hawks low to the ground, feeding, and returning to the dead branch. It’s an extraordinary show and, sometimes when returning to her branch, she swoops within inches of my hat, simply letting me know she’s there I suppose. I shall miss her come winter, when she travels to Texas or Mexico.

This column-writing thing is a mystery to me. I’m clearly not one to reach out to others, even when I need help, but good people reach out to me often, thanking me for whatever it is that I am doing. I don’t engage in social media, I do not carry a cellular telephone, and only a few folks know my landline number; consequently pretty much every week I receive a handwritten letter in the mail. That’s correct: handwritten. Reading and rereading the missives does my failing heart good. Sometimes I cry.

Ullrich is a freelance writer who resides in rural Jackson County, Iowa.