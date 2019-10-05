Several open houses are scheduled for Sunday at City of Dubuque fire stations in recognition of Fire Prevention Week.
The open houses will be held from 1 to 3 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 6, at each of Dubuque's six fire stations. They are located at:
- 11 W. Ninth St.
- 2180 John F. Kennedy Road
- 3155 Central Ave.
- 1697 University Ave.
- 689 S. Grandview Ave.
- 1500 Rhomberg Ave.
Sparky the Fire Dog will be at fire headquarters on West Ninth Street throughout the event. Children also will be able to put out simulated house fires at the University and South Grandview avenue stations.
National Fire Prevention Week is set for Oct. 6 to 12 this year.