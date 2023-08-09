Ullrich hollow

A hollow near Kurt Ullrich’s home in Iowa.

 BY KURT ULLRICH

RURAL AMERICA

— Out here pre-history lingers all around if you know where to look. Some 450 million years ago, Earth was quite different and, as I understand it, continents were in different places because geologic, tectonic plates which make up rock beneath the earth’s surface were, and are, constantly moving and the 75-mile-deep North American plate was close to the equator, not where we sit presently.

Ullrich is a freelance writer who resides in rural Jackson County, Iowa.