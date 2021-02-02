Today is primary election day for residents of Dubuque’s Ward 1.
Susan Farber, John Pregler and Nichole Weber are on the ballot for the City Council Ward 1 seat. The polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.
The top two vote-getters will move on to the March 2 special election.
The ward covers much of the southern and western half of Dubuque. Voting sites are:
- First Precinct: Rockdale United Methodist Church, 1500 Old Mill Drive.
- Second Precinct: Tri-State Blind Society, 1068 Cedar Cross Road.
- Third Precinct: St. Peter Lutheran Church, 3200 Asbury Road.
- Fourth Precinct: Dubuque County Fairgrounds, 14569 Old Highway Road.
- Fifth Precinct: Summit Congregational Church, 2885 John F. Kennedy Road.
Voters also can determine their voting site by going online at dubuquecountyiowa.gov.
Early ballots that were not postmarked by Monday need to be returned to the Election Office in the courthouse by 8 p.m. today.
For more information, call the Election Office at 563-589-4457.