McGREGOR, Iowa – A resurfacing project on U.S. 52 will lead to intermittent lane closures during the next two weeks in Clayton County.
The project will begin Friday, July 16 on the highway just south of the intersection with U.S. 18, according to a press release from the Iowa Department of Transportation.
The project’s estimated end is July 30, weather permitting.
Traffic will be controlled with flaggers while workers are present and digital message boards will provide motorists advanced notice of the work zone, according to the release.