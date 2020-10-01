MUSCODA, Wis. — Muscoda police said Wednesday that a truck stolen by an “armed and dangerous” person carrying an assault rifle and wearing body armor has been recovered.
However, police still are trying to locate the person who stole it.
A statewide alert was issued Tuesday morning regarding the theft of the unoccupied truck at 12:30 a.m. Tuesday from Allied Ready Mix in Muscoda. Police said that, based on surveillance video or photos, the thief was carrying an assault rifle and wearing the armor at the time of the theft.
The public was urged to call police with tips but to not approach the driver or vehicle.
Police on Wednesday announced that the truck was “found abandoned on agricultural land just east of Muscoda” at about 1 p.m.
“The suspect has not been identified and anyone with information is asked to call the Muscoda Police Department at 608-739-3144,” the alert states.