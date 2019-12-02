The stage version of one of America’s most enduring daytime television game shows will come to Dubuque early next year.
“The Price is Right Live” will come to the Five Flags Center on Tuesday, March 10. Tickets for the show go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday at the Five Flags Box Office and at FiveFlagsCenter.com.
The stage show invites eligible participants to play classic games from “The Price is Right,” a televised price-guessing contest that has been on the air since 1972. It is considered the longest-running game show in television history.
Lucky attendees will be invited to play games like Plinko, Cliffhangers, The Big Wheel and the fabulous Showcase. Contestants can win prizes, including cash, appliances and vacations.