MANCHESTER, Iowa — Teams of rescue workers dispatched to a zoo near Manchester on Monday found that more than 60% of the animals they were to transport off the property were missing or dead.
They included five bears, two mountain lions, a camel and a wolf and dozens of birds and reptiles.
In light of the disappearances, the owners of Cricket Hollow Animal Park — Pam and Tom Sellner — could face civil charges for failing to comply with a court order issued in November for the removal of the creatures, according to officials with the California-based Animal Legal Defense Fund. That group was tasked by a judge with overseeing the removal of all “exotic” animals from the zoo.
“The animals are no longer in their possession, and they were not supposed to sell them or give them away,” said Elizabeth Putsche, associate director of communications at Animal Legal Defense Fund. “Our priority is tracking the animals down and getting them to a safe location for medical assistance.”
When asked for comment by the Telegraph Herald on Monday, Pam Sellner ordered a reporter off of the property.
A six-day civil trial was held last month after four plaintiffs, with assistance from Animal Legal Defense Fund, sued the Sellners, seeking to remove the animals and shut down the operation.
Judge Monica Wittig ordered on Nov. 24 the removal of “exotic” animals, calling the conditions at the park “deplorable.”
On Monday, she informed ALDF attorneys that the order applied to all animals connected to park exhibits, including gerbils, rabbits, finches and hamsters, according to ALDF staff attorney Amanda Howell.
Although the Sellners have appealed the case, the Iowa Supreme Court declined to stay Wittig’s order, allowing the rescue of the exotic animals to proceed.
On Monday, more than 15 workers from Animal Rescue League of Iowa and The Animal Wildlife Sanctuary oversaw the removal. They were accompanied by attorneys involved in the case and Delaware County Sheriff’s Department deputies.
At the time of the trial, more than 300 animals lived at the park, but workers were unable to locate large numbers of tropical birds, amphibians and reptiles; five grizzly bears; two mountain lions; a camel and a wolf.
As they scattered across the property, which reeked of putrefaction, teams took an inventory and estimated that 100 animals remained.
Animal Wildlife Sanctuary workers attempted to coax two black bears from their pens into transport cages, luring them with marshmallows and Twinkies.
A female bear, spotted with matted clumps of hair, reluctantly inched her way forward to the treats, burying her face in pine chips as she did so.
Meanwhile, staff corralled two coyotes into carriers.
A veterinarian from the Blank Park Zoo in Des Moines declined to comment when asked about any of the animals’ conditions.
Investigators also located buckets filled with dead snakes that had not been fed.
After observing several alpacas on the Sellners’ dairy farm adjacent to the zoo, ALDF staff said they suspected that some animals were relocated.
Rescue workers located several ponies and exotic cattle at that location.
The rescued animals will be transported to sanctuaries and rehabilitation facilities, where they will receive veterinary care, said Howell.
ALDF will work to track down the missing animals.
“The Sellners wouldn’t have had any reason to remove them until Nov. 24, when they found out the judge had ruled against them in trial,” she said. “They’ve basically had from Nov. 24 until today to apparently sell or get rid of or, in some instances, even kill animals.”
The court order bans the Sellners from owning exotic animals in the future.
If the Sellners win their appeal to the Iowa Supreme Court, ALDF likely will cover the costs of compensating them for the seized animals, which Howell estimated at about $60,000. However, the animals will not be returned to the zoo.
The zoo has come under fire for years for alleged violations of multiple animal welfare laws. Some animals were previously removed through the legal efforts of ALDF, and the Sellners have been cited multiple times by federal inspectors.
“What we’ve learned is that you can’t necessarily trust that people who operate roadside zoos, no matter how much they say they love animals,” Howell said.