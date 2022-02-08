GRATIOT, Wis. — The Lafayette County Sheriff’s Department has launched an investigation into a benefit ride and charity auction for a child with cancer after her parents reported they did not receive the donations collected.
The Oct. 23 event was planned to raise money for the family of 5-year-old Ellie Beach, who was diagnosed with T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia in August, according to a Facebook page for the event.
Sheriff Reg Gill said Ellie’s mother reached out to his office after not receiving donations after the event.
She declined to comment when reached by the Telegraph Herald, but on Facebook, she stated, “Please come forward everyone. This benefit was for my 5-year-old daughter, and all the profit and donations were stolen!”
The event included a silent raffle, 50/50 raffle and door prizes. Attendees participated in a ride that started at Outsiders Bar and Grill in Gratiot and ended at Chubz Pub and Grub in Warren, Ill.
The sheriff’s department took to Facebook Monday to ask people and businesses that donated to the charity effort, or that received or should have received auction items, to contact the Detective Division at 608-776-4870.
“We encourage others to contact us if they were involved in any way, shape or form with the event,” Gill said.
He declined to share any additional information about the incident, citing the ongoing investigation.