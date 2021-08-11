Just over 30 years ago, as the Field of Dreams movie was shooting its iconic final scene, folks from Dyersville and beyond drove to the set to participate. The film brought Iowans together then, and America’s pastime is bringing us together again now as the highly anticipated Field of Dreams Major League Baseball game comes to town this week.
With this game, we finally have the chance to show so many what we’ve always known: that Iowa is the best place to live, work, and raise a family. After this week, it will be the best place to watch a professional baseball game, too.
Baseball is an American tradition. The Field of Dreams is an Iowa tradition. I remember when the movie first came out and now that I have a family of my own, it is so special to see the magic of baseball and the Field of Dreams through the eyes of Max and Jax, my 8- and 10-year-old boys. They are so proud to live where the Field of Dreams was built and to call Iowa home.
Iowans have waited a long time for the White Sox and Yankees to face off in Dyersville. It was a huge disappointment when the game was canceled last year because of the pandemic — it wasn’t just an economic loss for our area, it was a letdown for the whole community.
Dyersville was recently named as one of the best small towns in America to visit. Dubuque is known as the Masterpiece on the Mississippi River. Anyone can see that in a Google search, but everyone who is coming to town will be able to experience it for themselves. People might be visiting for the first time to go to the game, but they’ll come back for more than baseball — they’ll return for the food, the unique sights, and the hospitality that you just don’t get anywhere else.
I can feel the excitement in the community, too. When I’ve been out in Dubuque and Dyersville recently, everyone has been buzzing about the game. “If you build it, they will come” has taken on a new meaning — the population of Dyersville is expected to more than double during the two-day festival. People are making their plans to watch the game with family and friends, many of whom are traveling here for the experience.
The game, and all the events surrounding it, will be an economic boon for the whole region. Hotels are booked within an 80-mile radius of the field, and local shops and restaurants are ready to welcome customers from across the state and country. After the COVID-19 pandemic hit our tourism economy hard last year, I don’t need to explain how important this boost will be for local spots.
I can’t wait to welcome so many new people here this week not only to enjoy America’s pastime, but to celebrate Iowa and showcase all we have to offer — after all, it’s not heaven, it’s Iowa. Let’s play ball!