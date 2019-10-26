ASBURY, Iowa -- A stretch of a busy Asbury roadway will close Sunday for nearly a week.
Asbury Road will be closed between Radford and Hales Mill roads from Sunday, Oct. 27, until Friday, Nov. 1, according to a release from the City of Asbury. The closure is necessary to allow work crews to install utilities.
Eastbound traffic will be routed to Heacock Road and Pennsylvania Avenue. Westbound traffic will be routed to Radford Road and Pennsylvania Avenue.
Motorists should expect delays during the closure.