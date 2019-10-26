Asbury Road detour

City of Asbury officials have released this map of a pair of planned detours during a closure of a stretch of Asbury Road. 

 Contributed

ASBURY, Iowa -- A stretch of a busy Asbury roadway will close Sunday for nearly a week. 

Asbury Road will be closed between Radford and Hales Mill roads from Sunday, Oct. 27, until Friday, Nov. 1, according to a release from the City of Asbury. The closure is necessary to allow work crews to install utilities. 

Eastbound traffic will be routed to Heacock Road and Pennsylvania Avenue. Westbound traffic will be routed to Radford Road and Pennsylvania Avenue. 

Motorists should expect delays during the closure. 

Copyright, Telegraph Herald. This story cannot be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without prior authorization from the TH.

Tags