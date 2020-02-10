GALENA, Ill. – Crews this morning shut off water to a portion of Galena to repair a water main break.
The break occurred on Fulton Street between Elm and Hickory streets, according to the city. The affected area includes Fulton, Bridge, Elm and part of Hill streets, as well as the Indian Ridge subdivision.
The city notification estimates that water service will be restored by 1 p.m.
A boil order will be issued for any property at which water was shut off. The order will remain in effect until the city announces it is lifted, which city officials expect to occur on Tuesday.
Information on boil order procedures can be found at cityofgalena.org.