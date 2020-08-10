UPDATE
The severe thunderstorm warning has been extended to 2:15 p.m. for a significant portion of the TH coverage area.
The warning includes:
- Southern Dubuque County
- Almost all of Jones County, Iowa
- All of Jackson County, Iowa
- All of Jo Daviess County, Ill.
- The eastern half of Iowa County, Wis.
- The eastern half of Lafayette County, Wis.
Meanwhile, a thunderstorm watch is in effect until 7 p.m. today for an area that includes Clayton, Delaware and the rest of Dubuque County in Iowa; and Grant County, Wis.