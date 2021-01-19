Authorities seek the public’s help in locating a man who failed to return to the state correctional facility in Dubuque on Monday afternoon.
The Iowa Department of Corrections reports that Chad P. Weekly, 44, failed to return as part of the work-release program. He is described as 5 feet, 10 inches tall and weighing about 235 pounds.
He had been at the facility since Sept. 17 as part of a sentence related to convictions of willful injury causing serious injury and other crimes, according to a press release.
Anyone with information on Weekly’s whereabouts should call police. Dubuque’s non-emergency dispatch line is 563-589-4415.