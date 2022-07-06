DYERSVILLE, Iowa -- A portion of a Dyersville road will be closed Thursday, July 7, in relation to work on the city utility project that will bring water infrastructure to the Field of Dreams. 

Fifth Avenue Northeast between Fairway Lane and Country Club Court will be closed from 5:30 a.m. until about noon for the installation of a water main. 

Drivers can access the rest of Fifth Avenue Northeast from either Fairway Lane or Country Club Court. 

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.