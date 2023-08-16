Current conditions in Dubuque, IA
The Salvation Army of Dubuque will hold a mobile food pantry this week.
The event will be held from 2:30 to 3 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 17, at the parking lot of St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, 2025 Jackson St., and will include a variety of fruits and vegetables.
The Salvation Army also allows people to donate extra food from their personal gardens. Food donations can be dropped off at the Salvation Army office, 1099 Iowa St., during business hours.
