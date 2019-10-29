UPDATE
Students at Neal Wilkins Early Learning Center will remain at Westview Elementary for the remainder of the school day and will dismiss at their regularly scheduled time.
Parents and guardians should pick up their child at Westview Elementary. Students who ride the school bus still ride as normal.
ORIGINAL STORY
PLATTEVILLE, Wis. — Platteville students evacuated their school this morning after a gas leak was discovered outside the facility.
The discovery was made outside Platteville School District’s Neal Wilkins Early Learning Center, 425 Broadway St.
District Superintendent Jim Boebel said the leak was discovered at about 9 a.m., but he was unsure by whom.
The school's about 240 students were bused to Westview Elementary School and arrived by 9:30 a.m., he said. Classes are continuing as normal. No injuries were reported.
Fire crews and maintenance workers continue to repair the leak, which Boebel estimated will take several hours.
Platteville Police Department encourage motorists to avoid Broadway Street as repairs continue.