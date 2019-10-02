Overnight heavy rains have closed a major road in Dubuque County and sent a river out of its banks.
Authorities have closed U.S. 52 North between Northwest Arterial and John Deere Road this morning because of high water. The road closed about 6:10 a.m.
“There’s just too much rain on saturated ground,” said Tom Berger, Dubuque County Emergency Management director.
Dubuque had received 3.46 inches of rain for the 24 hours ending at 6 a.m., according to Tom Philip of the National Weather Service. The normal amount for the month of October is 2.66 inches.
Rains have swollen the North Fork of the Maquoketa River.
“There is some flooding in the New Vienna area, around the ballpark,” Berger said.
Berger said the river crested around 3:30 a.m. at New Vienna.
“That (floodwater) will all be moving south through Dyersville,” he said.
Berger said this morning’s flood-damage reports are confined to agricultural land and parks.
“We haven’t had any calls about damaged houses,” he said.