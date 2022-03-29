Sunday’s Telegraph Herald carried an example of community journalism at its finest with our in-depth reporting on the culture within the Dubuque Fire Department.
One of the challenges that our newsroom faces as we provide deep coverage of the tri-state area is determining how to best use our resources.
Each week, we weigh which government meetings, which community happenings, which court cases and other events are the best use of our journalists’ time to cover in person. The biggest determining factor is how great the interest to the public will be in those meetings or events. That helps us plan our weeks and stay on top of local news.
When it comes to court cases, attending the entirety of a trial that runs for multiple days or longer isn’t always the best use of our time. Instead, we sometimes report on key cases based on court documents and attending some parts of a trial.
Such was the case with the February civil trial involving a Dubuque firefighter suing the City of Dubuque and Fire Chief Rick Steines for sexual harassment, discrimination and retaliation. Following the eight-day trial, a jury found that Jami Boss proved her claims of sexual harassment and discrimination and awarded her $575,000.
Reporter Kayli Reese attended the trial’s opening arguments, covered closing statements and was there for the verdict, while also reading available court documents. That allowed us to write about the trial’s start, share both sides’ final arguments before the case went to the jury and report the verdict moments after its announcement.
But we knew that didn’t tell the whole story. And following the plaintiff’s verdict, Kayli began digging deeper into the culture in the Dubuque Fire Department. We took the unusual step of purchasing hundreds of pages of court transcripts — at a price of $3.50 per page as set by state statute — to comb through the testimony of both the fire chief and Kelly Larson, who recently transitioned to development and training manager for the city but who previously served as the director of the Human Rights Department.
Kayli also interviewed — or tried to interview — other key sources to develop a nearly 5,000-word story, painstakingly edited by Managing Editor Dustin Kass.
It was important to us to present a more complete picture of what was brought to light in the trial, even though we weren’t in the courtroom for all of it.
Then, we strived to go beyond what emerged in the trial to seek answers regarding what happens next. In response to repeated requests for comment, City Manager Mike Van Milligen and Chief Steines provided nine pages of responses to 20 questions posed by Kayli, as well as 10 pages of related documents.
I think our coverage provided an eye-opening look at the fire department, and sharing city officials’ plans to address those issues provides a benchmark for the community’s future evaluation of those efforts.
I’m proud of the work our team did on this. I believe shining a light on concerns in government can raise awareness of issues and make our great community even better. It’s the kind of coverage you won’t find anywhere else.
Meanwhile, the City of Dubuque has hosted budget meetings, department by department, throughout the month of March. Tonight, City Council members are scheduled to meet to give final approval to the 2023 budget.
Senior reporter John Kruse was in attendance at all seven of those lengthy meetings, reporting the details on the city’s plans for the spending of taxpayer dollars.
Oh, and did I mention that reporter Olivia Garrett interviewed the 16 candidates running in contested races for Grant County Board of Supervisors seats? That’s right, 16 candidates.
Providing that kind of information about local government to thousands of citizens through our reporting is the bedrock of community journalism. And you won’t find any other news organization undertaking any of these reporting efforts, much less all of them. We’re proud to be the news leader in the tri-state area.