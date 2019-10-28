The first local winter weather advisory of the fall has been issued.
The advisory issued by the National Weather Service will be in effect from 7 p.m. today to 7 a.m. Tuesday for an area that includes Clayton County, Iowa, and Crawford, Grant, Iowa and Lafayette counties in Wisconsin.
The NWS predicts snowfall of 1 to 3 inches in the area, with "slippery road conditions."
"The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute," according to NWS.
The advisory area does not extend as far south as Dubuque County. The NWS predicts Dubuque will receive less than 1 inch of snow overnight.