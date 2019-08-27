Perhaps it was foolish to expect anything else.
Sports and sports movies are incredibly diverse. But in the hearts of tri-state residents, there apparently is one type of contest -- and dramatization thereof -- that rises to the top.
Of course here in baseball-crazy eastern Iowa, near the home of the world's most famous backyard ballfield, America's pastime would reign supreme.
Only two films remain in the Telegraph Herald's effort to find the tri-states' favorite sports movie. "A League of Their Own" and "The Sandlot" have, through four rounds of voting, crushed the competition.
The films, both period-piece baseball flicks highlighting different aspects of the sport, will go head-to-head in the championship round. Voting kicks off Wednesday at TelegraphHerald.com/sportsmovies, and continues until midnight Thursday.
The winning film will be revealed Saturday, Aug. 31, to coincide with the start of the Team of Dreams celebration at the Field of Dreams movie site in Dyersville, Iowa. The event marks the 30th anniversary of the release of the Kevin Costner baseball film.
The announcement of the TH contest winner also lines up with a planned screening of both "A League of Their Own" and "The Sandlot" at 5 p.m. Saturday at Phoenix Theatres in Dubuque. Stars from both films will be present for a question-and-answer session and photos.
(The fact that both films also are finalists in the TH contest is purely coincidental. Or not. You tell us. You guys are the ones who voted.)
Over the last two weeks, 30 other supposed sports movie classics have been sent limping back to the DVD collections from whence they came. They include Oscar winners like "Million Dollar Baby," "Rocky" and "Chariots of Fire;" tear-jerkers like "Remember the Titans" and "Brian's Song;" and comedies like "Slap Shot," "Space Jam" and "Happy Gilmore."
Notably absent was "Field of Dreams" itself, as we feared that the inclusion of the hometown favorite would skew the results as it steamrolled its way to victory.