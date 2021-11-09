Sorry, an error occurred.
BEETOWN, Wis. — Authorities seek tips after one Grant County bar was burglarized and another was nearly so.
Both bars are located in Beetown, and the incidents occurred either late on Oct. 31 or early on Nov. 1, according to a press release issued Monday by the county sheriff’s department.
It states that burglars entered Valley Pub and stole items. Someone also tried to break into Yesterdaze, which is located across from Valley Pub, but they were not able to enter that business.
Anyone with information on the incidents should call the sheriff’s department at 608-723-2157.
